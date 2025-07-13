Former Sheriff to Newsmax: Trump Right to Call for Protesters' Arrests

President Donald Trump, by giving ICE a green light to arrest protesters following the violence that erupted outside a California marijuana farm last week, acted "exactly right," Mark Lamb, a former sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona, told Newsmax, Sunday.

"Look, we all believe in the right to peaceably assemble, but anything other than that is inappropriate and illegal," Lamb said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "What we're seeing in LA and across this country is up to a 700% increase in violence against ICE agents, Border Patrol agents. That is unacceptable."

During the raid, helicopter footage showed an anti-ICE protester shooting at federal agents, and U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person's conviction.

Lamb said the only way to quell such violence is by "sending a strong message and arresting these people and holding them accountable."

He added that he hopes the suspect is arrested and prosecuted.

"These men and women are just trying to do the job that the American people sent them to do, that the courts continue to reaffirm, and that the president of the United States and the executive branch are trying to do," said Lamb.

