Arizona Sheriff to Newsmax: Threats to Border Agents 'Disgusting'

Customs and Border Protection is warning the Border Patrol that Mexican drug cartels are plotting assassination attempts on agents, and the Biden administration should be held to account for this, Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb told Newsmax.

''This is exactly what you get when you undermine the rule of law and when you send the message to the criminals, especially as it relates to protecting our borders, that we're not going to hold people accountable,'' Lamb, whose county is southeast of Phoenix, said Monday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''Our own politicians and our own mainstream media do nothing but bash the good men and women that put on this badge every day — those men and women of Border Patrol as well, who are trying to protect this country.

''This is what you can expect.''

Russia's aggressions on the Ukraine border are not endangering Americans' lives like the southern border crisis, Lamb told host Chris Salcedo.

''They want the American people to be so focused on the borders in Ukraine: It's a slap in the face of the American people,'' Lamb said. ''It's disgusting, and these people should be ashamed of themselves.''

Lamb denounced the leadership of the administration, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, his border czar.

''I wouldn't let big government run a hot dog stand for me: They're inept. They put people in place that have no business being there,'' Lamb continued.

''We're talking about protecting Ukraine and dealing with root causes in other countries – all the while our own house is on fire.''

Lamb is on the advisory committee of ProtectAmericaNow.com, a group that ''supports Sheriffs and law enforcement members that serve our people and protect our citizens.''

''We need your support,'' Lamb concluded. ''We're trying to pass good legislation that will help law enforcement, protect it, where the federal government is failing us so miserably.''

