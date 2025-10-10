Ret. Gen. Kimmitt to Newsmax: US Troops Do Not Mean Direct Gaza Involvement

The deployment of American troops to support ceasefire operations in Gaza should not be seen as direct U.S. involvement in combat, retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt told Newsmax on Friday.

"It's important to note that the United States forces will not be inside of Gaza," Kimmitt told Newsmax's "National Report." "They're setting up a command-and-control headquarters, which only the U.S. can do, given its capability for logistics, for communications, for leadership."

U.S. officials said Thursday that about 200 troops are being sent to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that will include other partner nations, nongovernmental organizations, and private-sector players.

This means that the U.S. will act as "the glue that holds the force that goes into Gaza together," helping unify troops from Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt — nations that have never before worked together in a coordinated military effort, Kimmitt said.

The general's comments came as Israel continues to pull back its troops to an agreed "yellow line" while awaiting the release of remaining hostages under the first phase of a cease-fire deal with Hamas.

Kimmitt said he is "cautiously optimistic" but noted that Hamas has a long history of breaking agreements.

"If, in fact, the hostages and all the bodies are released, this is the first time that I've ever observed Hamas living up to one of their agreements," he said.

But, the retired general added, "I will eat crow if I see those hostages come back. But it would not be without precedent or history if Hamas pulled the rug out from underneath this."

Kimmitt also cautioned that while the agreement marks progress, it should not be mistaken for lasting peace.

"This is not bringing peace to the Middle East," he said. "It is releasing the hostages, getting them back to Israel, and releasing Palestinian prisoners. There's a whole lot of work to do before we see a glimmer of peace in the Middle East."

He credited the Abraham Accords with laying the groundwork toward regional stability but stressed that "a pause or a cease-fire is not peace."

Kimmitt concluded by noting that successful diplomatic and military coordination depends on strong leadership.

"No military unit, no matter how good it is, can do the job without a good commander who gives the orders, sets the example, and sets the leadership," he said.

