Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: 'Republicans Need to Get Together' to Avoid Shutdown

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that "Republicans need to get together" if they want to pass a spending bill that will prevent a government shutdown without resorting to another continuing resolution.

Harris said in an interview with "Wake Up America" that negotiations on a spending bill will begin as soon as lawmakers return to the capital from their monthlong August recess, leaving them just four weeks to work out a budget agreement that will avert a government shutdown.

"What's going to happen as we get back to D.C. next week and move into the spending issue, there's no question, bottom line, that the Democrats will do anything to try to stymie … or stop the progress that President [Donald] Trump is making."

When asked if legislators will pass a continuing resolution or a full omnibus spending package, Harris said, "I think all of us have made it a priority, or hoping to make it a priority, that we're going to return to regular order, and we are going to be able to move legislation."

He added that if the House and Senate cannot agree, "then we are going to be looking at something like a continuing resolution, perhaps, as we come to the end of the year."

Harris said, "I do think it's important that if we have to do a CR, that it's a long term CR, because the one thing about a continuing resolution, long term, it does hold spending levels flat. And we're not going to see any increases along the way."

"So I think in essence, when you stop and think about it long term, CR could be a viable option, but it would need to be probably a yearlong CR if we were to come to that."

He added, "But again, Republicans need to get together. We need to understand we're about shrinking the size of government — doing government differently — and we have an opportunity to do that here in September."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com