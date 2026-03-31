Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Senate Must 'Act Now' to End Dems' Shutdown

The U.S. Senate must "take action now" to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security and end the partial government shutdown, Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Harris criticized Senate Democrats for what he described as a reckless and "inexcusable" move to strip funding from key border and security agencies.

"What happened [at the] end of last week was inexcusable," Harris said, pointing to a late-night Senate vote that he said eliminated funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

"They voted by unanimous consent to send over and pass a funding bill that totally pulled out ICE and brought it to zero and Border Patrol to zero."

Harris said that the House quickly responded, passing a measure to fully fund DHS through May 22 and sending it back to the Senate.

However, he expressed frustration that senators failed to act on the bill during a recent pro forma session.

"We sent something over that they ought to be able to deal with," Harris said. "The Senate has got to take action. And I mean, take action now."

The North Carolina Republican said that Democrats' refusal to fund DHS reflects deeper policy priorities, accusing them of putting illegal immigrants ahead of American citizens.

"They don't seem to care that our homeland is vulnerable," Harris said. "They're more concerned about protecting illegal aliens than they are protecting Americans."

The ongoing standoff has left large portions of DHS unfunded, affecting agencies beyond TSA, which had their pay restored under executive action.

Harris highlighted that critical personnel — including the Coast Guard, FEMA, the Secret Service, and investigators combating human trafficking — remain without funding.

"This is a critical time here in our country," he said, warning that the funding lapse could weaken national security, particularly amid rising global tensions and concerns about threats entering through the southern border.

Harris also pointed to broader risks tied to major upcoming public events and ongoing issues such as child trafficking, saying failure to fully fund DHS puts vulnerable populations at greater risk.

"All of these things must be funded," he said. "And the Senate has got to take action ... now."

The dispute comes as Washington faces yet another high-stakes funding battle, with Republicans pushing to secure border enforcement and national security priorities, while Democrats have sought to tie funding to broader immigration policy demands.

Harris made clear that, in his view, the responsibility to resolve the crisis lies squarely with Senate Democrats.

"The American people have got to demand that it stops," he said, urging immediate action to restore full funding and ensure the safety and security of the nation.

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