Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Obstruction Is Schumer's Only Agenda

President Donald Trump is bringing his multifaceted agenda to the American people, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has only one three-pronged objective to obstruct, deny, and delay, according to Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., on Newsmax.

"While the president is trying to move an agenda of law and order, trying to move an agenda that secures the border, trying to move an agenda that gets this economy up and running, Chuck Schumer has one priority, and that is to try to slow and stop everything he can and try to shut the government down," Harris told Tuesday's "Wake Up America," discussing the talks and votes to try to reopen the government after the latest Democrat-forced shutdown.

It is likely the House passes the five-appropriation package for funding until Oct. 1, but the "now 10-day" continuing resolution on Department of Homeland Security appropriations will require more work after Democrats are forcing renegotiation from the bipartisan and bicameral structure previously passed in the House.

"Let me be clear: The body cams were already in the bill that we had passed originally, so that's something that we had recognized," Harris told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride.

"The fact is that most of the time, the body cams certainly end up vindicating any officers involved in things like that. So that's a good thing."

But after two Minnesota ICE-watch agitators were killed in violent exchanges with federal agents, Democrats are pushing other "nonstarters," according to Harris.

"You know, some of these things are nonstarters: Having judicial warrants, to me, that's a nonstarter, being able to make them take off their mask, putting them at risk, that's a nonstarter," he said.

"I would say anything that's going to somehow hamstring the work of ICE, the work of our federal agents, that's just not going to go anywhere.

"So it's going to be important for us to understand, and the president is committed to keeping ICE doing what they're doing as far as their work is concerned.

"They have an incredible mission. They're risking their lives every day, and we're not going to be willing to be a part of some petty political games that Chuck Schumer wants to play in the process."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Donald Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com