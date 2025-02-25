Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Be Patient for Release of JFK Files

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax he is confident classified government files relating to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King will eventually be released to the public.

It's been a month since President Donald Trump signed an order to declassify the files so they could be released. That sweeping blanket order also covers the release of information surrounding the jail cell suicide of convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Harris told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Americans need to be patient while Attorney General Pam Bondi reviews all the information before it is released.

"She said that we're going to get to the bottom of getting that information out, not only on Jeffrey Epstein, but also on JFK, on MLK and a host of others," he said.

Harris said the release of the files is just a matter of time.

"And I really believe that if you look at what's happened just in these first, this first month of this administration, they've demonstrated more of a transparency than we've seen in any previous administrations that I can remember."

Harris says he believes the president when he says something.

"So I think we're going to see it. I think we've got to give them some time to do it."

