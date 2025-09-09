Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Judge Releasing Brown Is 'Unforgivable'

"Letting him out is just unforgivable at this point," Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday, referring to the release of a suspect now charged with murder.

On Aug. 22 in Charlotte's South End, 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed shortly after boarding a light rail train. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., who has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Brown had previously been released by Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes before the attack.

"And yet the reality is, if we don't have a way of keeping people incarcerated and a judge should have known in January of his violent criminal background — and for them to just simply let him back out on the streets is just unforgivable at this point," Harris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"A 23-year-old girl has lost her life because of that kind of lax leadership from our judiciary. And listen, the fact that this story has been out there for several weeks and the media has not been picking up on it, has not been covering it, because it just didn't seem to fit their narrative — then we really need to wake up and see what is happening to us."

Harris, who represents North Carolina’s 8th Congressional District, said that Zarutska’s murder represents a breakdown on multiple levels. "When you look at the rap sheet of this guy, even his own mother has said that he should have not been walking around the community. We've got a real breakdown. There's so many different levels that we could talk about of where things went wrong. But it's a serious situation that, again, just brings all of America to recognize that crime is a major issue here in this country," he added.

