Rep. Harris to Newsmax: D.C. Will Be Cleaned Up 'Role Model'

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Washington, D.C.'s police are now under federal control and National Guard troops have been deployed as a public safety emergency response. Using temporary powers from the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the president's initiative will "be a great role model for the country."

"We really don't need to have [all the crime] that is going on in any of our cities across America. And this is going to be a great role model. To say, Hey, we're going to get things cleaned up in Washington, and maybe that will be an example all across the nation," Harris said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Harris, who represents North Carolina's 8th Congressional District said it was a "great sign" that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is going to cooperate with the president's executive order.

"When you see the things, you mentioned — when we saw that young couple that was mowed down, that were part of the Israeli Embassy back in May. And then we saw the things that continue to happen. And then just recently, the young man that had worked for DOGE in the midst of a carjacking, just getting beat up by thugs, we can't have that going on in our nation's capital," Harris added.

