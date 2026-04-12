Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Allegations Could End Swalwell's Career

Sexual assault allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., could end his political career as lawmakers prepare to address the issue when they return to Washington, Rep. Mark Harris told Newsmax on Sunday.

"You're seeing people jump ship all around him from the endorsements that have been given to him early, including [former House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [California Sen.] Adam Schiff, all of those jumping ship, some of the teacher unions," the North Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

The Manhattan district attorney's office confirmed Saturday it is investigating sexual assault allegations against Swalwell, a California Democrat and gubernatorial candidate.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, a woman who previously worked in Swalwell's district office accused him of two nonconsensual sexual encounters, one in 2019 while she was employed by him and another in 2024 after she had left his staff.

Swalwell has strongly denied the allegations.

"I certainly believe he should be held accountable. I mean, there are standards that members of Congress certainly need to be able to uphold," Harris said.

"And when those standards are let down, we find ourselves in a situation where there needs to be a full investigation," he said. "These allegations need to be taken very seriously, and ultimately, he needs to be held accountable."

Harris said congressional action could follow as soon as next week.

"I know some of my colleagues have already announced motions or moves that are being made next week when we get back, that are going to deal with censure and other items," he said. "So I think that there is going to be an opportunity, and it'll certainly be a heavy conversation as we return to Washington this week."

Harris also weighed in on Congress' repeated support for President Donald Trump's war powers, saying recent votes rejecting limits reinforce the administration's position.

"I think it certainly recognizes that the president has the ability to make these particular strikes, particularly when we see national security as an issue," he said.

"There's been no question that stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon is of our national security and really the security of the entire region," Harris added. "We've reaffirmed that and stood with the president time and time again."

He also criticized Democrats amid the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding standoff, pointing to disputes over Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol funding.

"Well, I think right now we're at a position where, again, we've seen the Democrats stonewalling and stonewalling," Harris said.

"The Senate made this incredible move of actually zeroing out ICE and Border Patrol and sent that over to us in the House," he said. "As you recall, we simply rejected that."

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