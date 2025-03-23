Mark Halperin to Newsmax: GOP Must Work Out Details on Medicaid, Tax Cuts

Political analyst Mark Halperin, speaking Sunday on Newsmax about the decision in the Republican Party over President Donald Trump's calls for tax cuts and Medicaid reform, said the party agrees that such issues are necessary but is divided on how to make them happen.

"This is a moment where the devil's in the details," Halperin told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"Everybody in the party wants tax cuts. Everybody wants to deal with Medicaid in a sensible way, not doing anything substantively or politically dangerous."

Still, the challenge for Trump is getting everyone on the same page, as there is no margin for error in the House and little wiggle room in the Senate, he added.

"The details will have to be worked out but it looks right now like they have a good chance to get there," Halperin said.

Halperin also talked Sunday about the tour Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. are making in the west, with a large rally held in Colorado.

"There's a massive vacuum in the party now, and different people are trying to fill it," said Halperin. "Bernie Sanders and AOC have a movement. It's not very big. I don't think a socialist movement is ever going to be victorious in some decisive way."

Still, the pair are trying to take the "up-for-grabs" possibility of who will lead the Democratic Party, he said.

"Right now you see them drawing crowds that no other Democrat could draw and very few Republicans besides Donald Trump could draw," said Halperin. "They're building off that energy for those in the party who'd like to move the party to the center. This is a catastrophe for those who would like to see the party taken over by the left."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com