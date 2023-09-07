Rep. Mark Green to Newsmax: 'Cartels Are in Control' at Border

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that "cartels are in control" at the southern U.S. border and accused Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas of "dereliction of duty."

Green, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said on "American Agenda" that "the cartels are taking advantage of these … [immigration] policies and the tons of people that are coming, millions of people, they overwhelmed the crossing sites, and then they bring the drugs and smuggle the humans that they don't necessarily want us to know about around those crossing sites."

He said that Attorney General "Merrick Garland actually talked about it, and then Alejandro Mayorkas said he knew nothing about it. So, it's a huge dereliction of duty on Mayorkas' part."

Green added that due to the situation, "the governor of Texas is forced to take matters into his own hands, because really the failure of Mayorkas, and the president, and the administration to control our southern border."

He said: "The cartels are in control ... they're doing things, they're acting, they're doing everything they can within their capability and you've got to fight the federal government at the same time in order to protect your border."

