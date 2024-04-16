Mark Green to Newsmax: Mayorkas Trial 'Not Going to Happen'

Reps. Mark Green, R-Tenn., and Mike Ezell, R-Miss., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Senate Democrats will refuse to hold an impeachment trial for Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas because they don't want media to focus on immigration or the border.

Green, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee and is acting as one of the House impeachment managers, said on "Wake Up America" that Republicans will deliver articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, but noted that he doubts a trial will take place.

Sources told NPR that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to support a motion to dismiss the charges, which would only require a simple majority to pass. Another option for Senate Democrats is to send the articles to a committee for review, an act that would essentially kill the proposal.

"The first thing that will happen, we'll go over and we'll actually read the articles … of impeachment to the Senate," Green said, adding that this would happen on Tuesday at about 2 p.m. ET.

He also noted that Senate Democrats will "probably vote to table it immediately" because they "don’t want us out there talking about what's happening on the border … so a trial in the Senate [is] not going to happen."

Ezell, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee and is vice chair of the subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability, added that Democrats "do not want any media on this and we have been working hard, diligently following procedure, following the law, to show these folks how this man has failed time and time again to do his job, and we're going to keep this to the forefront."

