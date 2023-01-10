Rep. Mark Green to Newsmax: Mayorkas Testimony Likely 'Some Time in February'

Rep. Mark E. Green, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' congressional testimony would likely take place next month.

Joining "Spicer & Co.," Green confirmed that Mayorkas was slated to appear soon before the House Homeland Security Committee amid a Republican investigation into his handling of the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

"What we want to do is build a little bit of the case first," Green explained. "We've got some whistleblowers that are coming to us. We're going to subpoena documents, a boatload of documents. All those letters are being generated to go out.

"So, I anticipated we'll probably see him in front of the committee sometime in February," he continued. "We've got a lot of homework getting those documents back from them. It's going to be thousands of pages of emails that we're going to read over and take a look at."

Green also emphasized the "many" threats to the U.S. present with the Biden administration's current lenient border policies, specifically pointing out the fentanyl crisis and individuals on the terrorist watch list entering.

"There are other things like wrecks on the border from cartel drug carriers fleeing the border patrol. We've seen Americans killed that way," the congressman emphasized, noting an incident where a mother and her child died after a drug runner T-boned their vehicle.

"You think of things like ... just the dollar cost. The uncompensated health care or ERs [emergency rooms], the increased incarcerations in our jails, auto insurance going up, social services, lost jobs for Americans and the cost of social services for that," he added.

The comments arrive one day after Green beat out Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, to lead the lower chamber's homeland security panel. Reports cited Crenshaw's comparison of Republican holdouts in the speaker vote to "terrorists" as a reason for the motion.

