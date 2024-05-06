Rep. Green to Newsmax: Halt in Ammo to Israel 'Rumor'

Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that nothing official has been communicated to his panel about a halt in ammunition to Israel by the Biden administration, adding that it remains a "rumor."

However, Green told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the Biden administration is "very poor" at communicating things like that, making it hard to know for sure.

Green was responding to a report over the weekend, citing Israeli officials, that the Biden administration put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel last week in protest of Israel's plan to invade Rafah and root out strongholds of Hamas terrorists.

"It remains a rumor that's been circulating around. But nothing official has been communicated to us about any halt," Green said. "There's no way that would be acceptable to the American people, especially after Congress just voted billions in aid to Israel."

Biden signed a foreign aid package late last month that included $26 billion to Israel, $15 billion of that military aid.

Regardless, Green said he has low expectations for the administration.

"This administration has been very poor at notifying us about things like that," Green said. "They may talk to the Intel committee. They may talk to, you know, the chairman of Armed Services and Foreign Affairs, but ... my expectations on them notifying us on a change of decision on anything is very low."

