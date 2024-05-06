WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark green | israel | u.s. | ammunition | biden administration | protest | rafah

Rep. Green to Newsmax: Halt in Ammo to Israel 'Rumor'

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 08:13 PM EDT

Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that nothing official has been communicated to his panel about a halt in ammunition to Israel by the Biden administration, adding that it remains a "rumor."

However, Green told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that the Biden administration is "very poor" at communicating things like that, making it hard to know for sure.

Green was responding to a report over the weekend, citing Israeli officials, that the Biden administration put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel last week in protest of Israel's plan to invade Rafah and root out strongholds of Hamas terrorists.

"It remains a rumor that's been circulating around. But nothing official has been communicated to us about any halt," Green said. "There's no way that would be acceptable to the American people, especially after Congress just voted billions in aid to Israel."

Biden signed a foreign aid package late last month that included $26 billion to Israel, $15 billion of that military aid.

Regardless, Green said he has low expectations for the administration.

"This administration has been very poor at notifying us about things like that," Green said. "They may talk to the Intel committee. They may talk to, you know, the chairman of Armed Services and Foreign Affairs, but ... my expectations on them notifying us on a change of decision on anything is very low."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday that nothing official has been communicated to his panel about a halt in ammunition to Israel by the Biden administration, adding that it remains a "rumor."
mark green, israel, u.s., ammunition, biden administration, protest, rafah, invade
285
2024-13-06
Monday, 06 May 2024 08:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved