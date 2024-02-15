×
Tags: mark green | fbi | fisa

Rep. Mark Green to Newsmax: The FBI Does Whatever They Want

Thursday, 15 February 2024 04:54 PM EST

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that the FBI has been "running around doing whatever the heck they want to, lying to get FISA warrants."

The FBI has been under scrutiny as of late with the Republicans proposing a bill to update section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which they hope will reform the FBI's use of warrantless surveillance.

"200,000 Americans with warrantless searches is insane and the fact that they've actually gone after political organizations, gone after President Trump, gone after sitting Congressmen, I mean it's absurd," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Earlier this week Green announced that he would not be running for reelection and that he hoped to help America through state's rights issues. Green entered Congress in 2018 from the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee, which represents a large portion of Nashville.

