Rep. Mark Green to Newsmax: Blame Mayorkas, WH on Border

The crisis at the nation's southern border didn't happen because there was less money being spent, but because the Biden administration did away with "89 effective policies" from two prior presidential administrations, and because of the failure of leadership by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who must be impeached, Rep. Mark Green tells Newsmax.

"The money in the budget didn't suddenly decrease when the new president came on board," the Tennessee Republican, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, told Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Tuesday. "What happened was 89 effective policies went away, policies from two different administrations."

He added that under 12 years of former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, the number of immigrants coming across the border didn't total the number of migrants with President Joe Biden in office, including 4.7 million encounters and 1.3 million "gotaways."

Green added that the committee members want to get to the bottom of the administration's actions, and acknowledged that there is possibly a "concerted effort" underway to open the border, including State Department actions that kept Border Patrol officials from having agreements to send immigrants back to their home countries.

"We know Mayorkas lied to Congress," said Green. "We know he's failed as a law enforcement officer, the head of DHS, to enforce laws on the books. We know he's facilitating cartel crime. We know there's a massive human cost and dollar costs of this, and we're going to point it back to Mayorkas, and then we'll hand that packet off to [Rep.] Jim Jordan, and hopefully, he impeaches this guy."

His comments came ahead of Wednesday's hearing in McAllen, Texas, where Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee will meet, but Democrats on the committee have "decided to be a wall on this."

"[This] is a relevant term for me as a prior military guy," said Green. "They're just not showing up to their place of duty."

He added that it's important to educate Americans on the dangers that the Biden administration's policies at the border are causing.

"I think there are a lot of people who don't realize that every American is at risk with an open border, and we've been communicating that," he said. "We had a hearing last week where a fentanyl mom talked about losing two children to fentanyl. They took something they thought was recreational, and it had fentanyl. They all died. Everybody in the room that night died. Our president thought it was funny, though."

