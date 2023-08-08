Ariz. Sheriff to Newsmax: Biden Border Policies Negatively Impact County

Mark Dannels, the sheriff of Arizona's Cochise County, which is a stone's throw from Mexico, told Newsmax on Tuesday the Biden administration's lack of enforcement on the U.S. southern border has negatively impacted his county.

"We've seen a huge decline in public safety quality of life in my county," Dannels told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "In the last little over 18 months, 2,300 people have been arrested for border crimes. These are people from all the countries coming here [with] a lot of criminal backgrounds to commit international crime by smuggling. And a majority of those were felony cases.

"It has been a huge impact. We've seen anything from murder all the way down to simple misdemeanors, but it's impacted my office 40 to 44% of border-related crimes that we're dealing with now that we normally would deal with 5 to 10%."

Earlier Tuesday, Dannels testified as part of a field hearing by the House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs in Sierra Vista, Arizona, Cochise County's most populous city that is about 15 miles from the border with Mexico. The field hearings are part of an effort by House Republicans to focus attention on the border crisis.

Dannels told the committee law enforcement is constantly put in life-threatening situations because the drug cartels show no regard for citizens or those who wear a badge. He also told the committee Arizona fentanyl seizures account for 51% of all fentanyl seized in this country.

"Four years ago, three years ago, I was bragging about this being one of the safest counties based on the collective efforts that we do here," Dannels told Newsmax. "I can't say that anymore, and that's very sad. And it's based on the failed policies of Washington, D.C."

