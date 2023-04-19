Rep. Alford to Newsmax: 'Very Disturbing' TikTokers Invited Into WH

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's "very concerned" about the possibility of Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok having a presence in the White House.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Alford said he and 18 of his colleagues sent a letter to the White House on Wednesday morning expressing alarm over President Joe Biden's decision to work with TikTok influencers on his reelection campaign.

Axios reported earlier this month that Biden will use hundreds of social media influencers to tout his record and may set them up in their own White House briefing room.

"Many colleagues of mine have signed onto this letter because we all realize the real existential threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to the U.S.," he said. "What's very disturbing about that is that the president of the United States, for whatever reason, does not recognize that, has actually invited TikTok users — TikTok controlled by the Chinese Communist Party — into the White House. This is the old rooster inviting the fox into the hen house, and folks, we have to put a stop to this."

The Republican signatories requested a response by April 28, according to the Daily Mail.

When asked if he expects to hear anything back from the Biden administration, Alford said, "We hope that we hear something."

"FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has recommended that this not happen; we have sent this letter to him as well," he said. "Of course, President Trump raised the awareness many years ago to the dangers of TikTok and its ownership by the Chinese Communist Party and how it's really infiltrating our society."

"They're collecting IP addresses, geolocation, browsing history," he continued. "Every keystroke that you make on TikTok, everything that you look at, they are able to get into your device, they're able to get into your computers, and they're collecting a database on the American people. Some 140 million U.S. citizens are now giving their information to the communist Chinese government."

Alford said that while it's anyone's guess as to why Biden isn't doing more to combat the CCP's influence through TikTok, ongoing probes into Hunter Biden may provide some answers.

"I think we're going to find out some of that information with a view of Hunter Biden's laptop and how much the 'big guy' is indebted to the communists," he said.

