Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden Needs to 'Stay Off' Farmers

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration should be careful when discussing farmers, after climate czar John Kerry said that agriculture accounts for a third of the world's greenhouse gases.

Alford, who sits on the House Agriculture Committee, told "John Bachman Now" that "this administration needs to stay off the backs of their farmers."

He added: "This latest statement by … John Kerry, trying to put the blame of climate change on American farmers, we're not going to have it. We sent this letter to the president and to the secretary to try to rein in John Kerry."

Alford, who also sits on the House Armed Services Committee, went on to address national security adviser Jake Sullivan's statement on the Pentagon's $3 billion accounting error in regards to military aid for Ukraine.

"That is not money that went out the door and disappeared," Sullivan said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

"That is not a waste of that $3 billion. It is simply a tally of how much military equipment we have given them. And the way that the Pentagon was counting it was that's the replacement cost for the equipment we provide rather than just the actual cost of that equipment. Once you make that adjustment, it turns out we have an additional $3 billion that we can spend to provide even more weapons to Ukraine," he added.

Alford said that "$3 billion, in my world, in the 4th Congressional District of Missouri, is a lot of money. We have to do a better job of making sure that, I think it's $100 billion total that's been appropriate to the war in Ukraine, that it actually gets to where it's going."

He later said, "A $3 billion error? I'll tell you what: That is a big deal, and we need to make sure we get to the bottom of it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!