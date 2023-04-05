Rep. Alford to Newsmax: 'Justice Can be Equal' When GOP Targets Dems

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax Wednesday that "justice can be equal" in America when Republicans start going after Democrats for the crimes they have committed with as much zeal as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is going after former President Donald Trump.

"We should be going after the crimes that the Democrats have committed just as rigorously as these George Soros-funded hack DAs have been going after Republicans and conservatives," Alford said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Justice can be equal when we start going after them and holding them accountable for the crimes they have committed, which are far much worse — far much worse — than the 34 misdemeanors that were turned into felonies.

"I know that this would not have happened if President Trump were not running for reelection," he continued. "I know that they're going to go after everything they can, from parking tickets to ripping off mattress tags. This is an injustice, and it is abhorrent of what's happening in America."

Trump became the first U.S. president, sitting or former, to face criminal charges when he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The former president surrendered in New York on Tuesday and was arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

Alford also said that it is time for "everyone to stand up and say exactly what" Trump's indictment is.

"P.T. Barnum would be so proud of Alvin Bragg," he said. "He has resurrected the Ringling Brothers Circus. It was front full face for America to see the lies, the deception, the balancing act that he's trying to go through to weaponize our justice system against former President Donald J. Trump."

The Missouri Republican said the ostensible double standard of justice dates back to former FBI Director James Comey's time leading the agency.

"There's definitely two standards for Americans right now: a standard of justice for the Democrats, a standard of justice for conservative Republicans," he said. "We've got to get back to accountability, oversight, and transparency. Jim Jordan is making great moves on that. I think you're going to see some real action in the 118th Congress in trying to right the ship here.

"We all knew that Jim Comey was lying, basically, when he covered for Hillary Clinton back in 2016," he continued. "This double standard has got to end. I don't know if defunding is the issue, but we definitely need to transform and get these three-letter agencies back to the jobs that they're intended to do — and that is to impart justice, blind justice, justice for all."

