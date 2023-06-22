Rep. Mark Alford to Newsmax: US Needs to 'Wake Up' to Woke Military

As the Biden administration's "woke" military and Democrats are worried about recruitment drag shows, the world is laughing at us, and the "pacing threat" of China is an existential threat to America, according to Rep. Mark Alford, R-Texas, to Newsmax.

"They very much are, Carl," Alford told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Thursday. "I was in a classified setting today, in a SCIF [sensitive compartmented information facility] with four other congressmen. We had several generals in there, and it was all related to China. And I have been in several of these since I've been here in my short tenure – here is only five, six months on the job.

"I'm telling you right now, folks, we need to wake up."

The Biden administration has been facing criticism from Republicans for using drag shows in its struggle to recruit after the COVID-19 pandemic vaccine mandates, all while the U.S. military is warning of a "pacing threat" of China's desire to surpass the U.S. as the global military superpower.

"The problems that we are seeing from the pacing threat from Communist China are real," Alford told host Carl Higbie. "They are serious. They are imminent. We better get our heads out of our you-know-whats and start thinking about what is really important.

"And it's not about drag shows. It's not about recruiting people who want to do drag shows," he added. "It's about recruiting patriotic Americans who want to fight and possibly die for their country."

Alford is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and is working to end the military drag shows as recruitment vehicles.

"In what world is it right for a drag queen to come on a naval asset, a ship, a destroyer, an aircraft carrier, or a military base for that matter, and do a drag show and put it on digital media to try to recruit others into the military?" Alford said. "In what world is that right?"

Alford denounced the overly sexualized entertainment in the U.S. military, no matter what gender ideology.

"If it were a woman doing it in a sexualized, provocative manner, I would be just as upset," Alford concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!