Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Speaker Has Heart of God, Mind of Christ

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is the right choice as new House speaker, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday, saying Republicans have an ambitious agenda to accomplish.

Alford told "Newsline" that Johnson "is the right man for the job. He has the heart of God and the mind of Christ. He is a servant leader. He is able to bring everyone together."

Alford said those qualities are needed as "we are going to have a very long work week this week and next week as well" in order to get the job done.

Alford, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said that it is vital to get more aid to Israel as quickly as possible.

"Israel right now has every right to go into Gaza and try to wipe Hamas off the face of the earth, and we stand behind them in their effort to do that," Alford said.

He added: "I don't think anyone in their right mind believes that Israel should have a cease-fire," as the Israelis must win this war and restore their dignity.

Alford said that other parts of the GOP ambitious schedule in the House include the appropriations bills that "we have lined up this week."

He also emphasized that "we are facing the deadline of Nov. 17 for the continuing resolution to end and we have to act, and we are going to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!