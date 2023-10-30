×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark alford | mike johnson | continuing resolution

Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Speaker Has Heart of God, Mind of Christ

By    |   Monday, 30 October 2023 02:40 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is the right choice as new House speaker, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday, saying Republicans have an ambitious agenda to accomplish.

Alford told "Newsline" that Johnson "is the right man for the job. He has the heart of God and the mind of Christ. He is a servant leader. He is able to bring everyone together."

Alford said those qualities are needed as "we are going to have a very long work week this week and next week as well" in order to get the job done.

Alford, a member of the Armed Services Committee, said that it is vital to get more aid to Israel as quickly as possible. 

"Israel right now has every right to go into Gaza and try to wipe Hamas off the face of the earth, and we stand behind them in their effort to do that," Alford said.

He added: "I don't think anyone in their right mind believes that Israel should have a cease-fire," as the Israelis must win this war and restore their dignity.

Alford said that other parts of the GOP ambitious schedule in the House include the appropriations bills that "we have lined up this week."

He also emphasized that "we are facing the deadline of Nov. 17 for the continuing resolution to end and we have to act, and we are going to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., is the right choice as new House speaker, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday, saying Republicans have an ambitious agenda to accomplish.
mark alford, mike johnson, continuing resolution
278
2023-40-30
Monday, 30 October 2023 02:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved