Rep. Alford to Newsmax: House GOP 'Cannot Waste Time' Booting McCarthy

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans "cannot waste time" considering a motion to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., when eight more funding bills need to be passed before Nov. 17.

"We do not have time to be messing around with these sophomoric ideas about ousting Kevin McCarthy here in midstream," Alford said during "Newsline." "[House Republicans] have got some momentum going."

Alford said that while the stopgap deal approved by the House over the weekend to avoid a government shutdown was "not ideal," and did not include the spending cuts he wanted to see, it is time to move forward and get spending for the rest of the year passed.

"Let's move forward now. We have 47 days. We cannot waste time," Alford said. "We have eight appropriation bills left to get done, and we cannot be messing around with another 'vacate the chair' that I think is going to fail. It's going to waste time for the American people."

Alford said that Democrats will likely want to see something done regarding the border crisis in the next round of spending negotiations because they are realizing that the situation is "unsustainable."

"I know the Democrats have said they want something done about the border," he said. "They know that [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas has been lying.

"There is a crisis at the border. It is unsustainable when you have the situation that is going on in New York, where over 100,000 illegal aliens are there now, and more being shipped there every day. We have a problem in America. It is the border crisis. We've got to somehow get that fixed."

Alford also criticized President Joe Biden for blaming "MAGA Republicans" for the recent budgetary impasse and singled out Democrat New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman for allegedly pulling a fire alarm in one of the House office buildings prior to the vote on the continuing resolution that averted the shutdown.

The Associated Press reported that Bowman told reporters that he made a mistake pulling the alarm to get to the House floor for a vote and could not pass through a door.

"I thought it would help me open the door," the AP reported he said about pulling the trigger, denying that it was an effort to stall anything.

Alford wasn't convinced.

"This was a deliberate stunt to stop the vote for the American people to get this continuing resolution passed," Alford said. "He needs to be investigated, and if the facts are there, prosecuted."

