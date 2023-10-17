Rep. Alford to Newsmax: 'Confident' Jordan Elected Speaker Tuesday

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax that he is confident Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will be elected speaker of the House when the chamber gathers to vote Tuesday at noon ET.

"I am confident that we are going to wake up from this nightmare, this Groundhog Day movie that just won't end, the time loop will be broken, and by 1 p.m. ET, Jim Jordan will be the next speaker of the House," Alford said during "National Report." "That is my hope and prayer."

Jordan needs to reach 217 votes to take the position former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from earlier this month when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., brought a motion to vacate the chair to the floor.

McCarthy lost the vote 216-210, with all Democrats voting against him.

"We have just gone on [without a speaker] way too long," Alford said. "We have been a ship without a rudder for two weeks now, and with things blowing up on the world stage, we have to have true unified leadership in the U. S. House of Representatives, and Jim Jordan is that man.

"We do not need to be reaching across the aisle. We have the votes. We have 217-218 people when they're all here. But we need to make sure that we can unify those people, and Jim Jordan is the person who can do that."

The move to ouster McCarthy two weeks ago brought regular business in the house to a halt until a new speaker is elected.

While the Republican majority appears to be struggling to agree on a replacement, events in Israel with the war with Hamas in Gaza has provided a sense of urgency to put someone in place so that Congress can put together a $10 billion emergency military aid package for Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

Alford said it took 15 rounds of voting to initially put McCarthy in as speaker in January, and that something similar could happen to get Jordan elected now.

"In January, we went 15 rounds with Kevin McCarthy," Alford said. "Our family members were here by the time it was all over to see us being sworn in. But that didn't matter. It mattered that Kevin McCarthy was finally sworn in as a speaker of the House, and that's going to happen with Jim Jordan.

"We're going to do it with Republicans today."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!