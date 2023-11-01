Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Would Be 'Fool's Errand' for Biden to Veto Israel Aid Bill

President Joe Biden is out of touch with the desire of the American people to have single issue bills, and it would be a complete mistake for him to veto an Israel aid package only because it is not linked to also helping Ukraine, Rep. Mark Alford told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The Missouri Republican, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that it would be a fool's errand for the president to veto this bill. I'd like to see that, for him to say no to $14.3 billion for our friends in Israel."

The Biden administration is pushing for a bill that combines sending aid to both Israel and Ukraine, while new House Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to push for an Israel-only funding package.

Alford emphasized that "Republicans, on the House side anyway, are united firmly behind our speaker, and we are ready to get to work" and vote on the aid bill Thursday.

The congressman added that "this president is out to lunch and really out of touch with the American people. We want these single issue bills, that is something that Mike Johnson firmly won on in the speakership," stressing that Biden has been attempting to tie Ukraine aid with other issues, but that is a total no-go."

Alford reiterated that "we need some single issue bills. Ukraine needs to stand alone, Israel needs to stand alone ... and that is how we are going to do business with Mike Johnson."

Alford said he is stunned at those in the U.S. who are against Israel, saying "there is no doubt that Israel is the our closest ally in the Mideast. It is a beacon of hope and democracy and freedom for the people there ... we must stand behind them. For people to say otherwise, they are just misguided or lying."

The congressman said that people supporting Hamas terrorists might be exercising their right to free speech, "but it is hate speech and it needs to end."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com