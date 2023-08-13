Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Garland's 'End Run' With Weiss 'Ridiculous'

It's "ridiculous" that Attorney General Merrick Garland would "come up with this end-run around Congress" with his appointment of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, Rep. Mark Alford told Newsmax on Sunday.

"David Weiss is no more a special counsel than I am the speaker of the House of Representatives," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that Garland made the appointment "to try to obstruct our investigation or to at the very least stonewall it."

Alford added that he believes people on both sides of the aisle are wondering what is going on, and why Weiss has been appointed "at the last moment," and how it has happened when according to federal statues, special counsel appointment must be made with people who are not part of the federal government.

"He doesn't have the authority" for the position, said Alford.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax after the appointment that the move comes as the committee has gotten to the point where it has traced illegal activity to President Joe Biden and is at a position where it can win in court to fight attorneys and get the Bidens' bank records.

Comer also called the move "another attempt to try to obstruct" the investigation, and Alford said he is "exactly right on this."

"This is tantamount to the fox guarding the henhouse," said Alford. "Merrick Garland has made a critical mistake, I think, for our nation."

And such an end-run is "wrong," the congressman said.

"We have to restore confidence in the justice system," he added. "We must restore confidence in federal law enforcement. This is not doing it. This is going in the opposite direction. I think it's going to have a detrimental effect on Americans."

