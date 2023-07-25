Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden 'Black Widow' in 'Web of Lies'

Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer will provide "a lot more answers" during a congressional hearing next week about President Joe Biden's involvement and the "web of lies" surrounding his son's dealings, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We've been trying to get him [Archer] before Congress for a couple of weeks, if not months, now because we want to hear the truth," Alford said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The entire family has spun this web of lies, and Joe Biden is the black widow in the very middle of it, and it is slowly starting to untangle.

"We're figuring out exactly how much he is in on the take from Ukraine, Romania, and communist China. This is a serious threat to our national security, so we must find the answers."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said impeachment is on the table for Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Alford said the matter is not just a possibility, but a probability.

"There have been members of Congress calling for impeachment hearings, [and] Kevin McCarthy has said from the very outset, though, we do not need to take this lightly as the Democrats have done with President Trump," said Alford. "This is probably one of the more serious things that Congress can do. … We have to make sure that it goes through the proper process, the proper inquiry, the proper committees, and bubbles up through regular order to impeach the president of the United States and possibly the attorney general."

Alford said the different messaging coming from the White House about the Bidens is "nothing but word salad with bitter dressing on top of lies, obfuscation, and gaslighting by this administration. Their spokeswoman from the White House press corps every day goes out there and tries to put the best spin they can on it for a president who is weak, who doesn't know what day of the week it is, and who definitely needs help reshaping his public image."

