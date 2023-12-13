Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Vital to Question Hunter Biden Privately

Questioning Hunter Biden in private is an important step in the investigation into President Joe Biden, as many important questions must be answered that could not be handled in an open hearing, Rep. Mark Alford said Wednesday after the president's son refused to appear for a closed-door deposition.

"It's a shame that Hunter Biden doesn't want to come in and face the music," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "He has a subpoena to appear behind closed doors in a deposition, which is the regular order, the way they do things. Before you come before the committee ... you sit down with legal counsel and you answer questions."

And even though a deposition can take several hours, "these are very detailed records," said Alford. "They must go over bank records and ask the important questions of the involvement of the Biden crime family and how many millions of dollars were channeled through the family. "

"Some of that" money ended up with President Joe Biden, "making him the most compromised president in U.S. history," said Alford.

But still, Democrats want to "cry and whine and complain" about the House impeachment inquiry, coming up for a vote later on Wednesday, as the "other half of the country" is not informed, he said.

"This is not articles of impeachment," said Alford. "This is not articles of impeachment. They're saying we don't have the facts. We have some facts. We want to get all the facts. And we need the full powers of an impeachment inquiry so we can have the subpoenas that are enforceable in court and have people come and testify."

The evidence that is gathered can be used to file articles of impeachment, said Alford, dismissing claims that the Republicans are waging a "witch hunt" against the president or seeking retribution over the two times Trump was impeached.

"This is about our national security interest," said Alford. "How much of a take [has Biden] gotten from Russia, from China, and those who want to do us harm?"

