Rep. Alford to Newsmax: GOP Has Best Hand in Govt Funding Negotiations

Republicans are “holding three of a kind” in negotiations over government funding, Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., declared Monday, urging House GOP holdouts to back the effort.

In an interview on Newsmax’s Newsline, Alford hailed a continuing resolution that he claims could end the impasse on spending bills.

“Look we are holding three of a kind right now,” Alford argued. “We are going to secure the border with this continuing resolution. We're going to reduce spending by 8%. …That's something brand new, and we're also going to pay our military.”

The lawmaker said GOP holdouts on government funding limits, whom he didn’t name, “are putting up a fight against a continuing resolution. They're drawing to an inside straight. The odds are better with three of a kind.”

Alford also cautioned that a government shutdown would stop investigations into President Joe Biden and his family, asserting an impeachment inquiry must be conducted “the right way” — and that will require the government to stay open.

House Oversight Chair Jim Comer, R-Ky., “is so close to directly linking the president of the United States to the corruption — that $20 million plus that's coming in to 20 different LLCs and bank accounts benefiting the Biden crime family,” Alford said.

Alford said if House Republicans “go through the regular order … and I'm pretty sure it will … directly link the then-vice president of the United States and makes him the most compromised president in U.S. history.”

“We have to do it the right way,” Alford urged.

The lawmaker agreed that “we did not do well in the negotiations,” referring to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s, R-Calif., proposal in April to pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the federal debt limit.

“Speaker McCarthy did the best he could, but I did not vote for the $4.5 trillion in extra debt to saddle our children and grandchildren with,” he said. “The president, his budget for the next 10 years, wants to increase that by another $17 trillion. I voted for the limits, say grow, increase the deficit by $1.5 trillion, but that was it.”

Lawmakers over the weekend showed few signs of movement on a budget resolution to keep the federal government funded for the remainder of the fiscal year. Current spending laws are due to expire Sept. 30. If Congress does not reach an agreement before 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, the government will shut down.

