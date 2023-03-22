Rep. Alford to Newsmax: WH Priorities Wrong on Farmers' Aid

The Biden administration is saying the federal government must reassess its spending priorities because of climate change, including examining the climate adaptation implications of aid to the nation's farmers, but Rep. Mark Alford, a member of the House Agricultural Committee told Newsmax Wednesday that the White House has its priorities all wrong.

"This president under this budget is going to put spending at $82 trillion," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's going to raise taxes on you and me and our farmers in the great state of Missouri about $65 trillion worth and push our deficits. Another $17 trillion."

He added that the interest that the United States paid on its debt between 1940 and now "is going to equal what we will have to pay in the next 10 years alone."

"This is unattainable," said Alford. "This is unsustainable. We cannot operate as a nation and this is one of the greatest threats to our national security and our existence as a nation."

But President Joe Biden, he said, is "intentionally trying to drive this plane into the ground, and it's unacceptable."

Meanwhile, there are many falsehoods in what the administration is saying about the budget, including claims that only people who make more than $400,000 a year will see higher taxes, said Alford.

"Our greatest threat aside from this [budget] is the threat from the communist Chinese government and the tentacles that they have in just about every part of our society," he added.

That includes TikTok and the spy balloon that flew over the United States, including over the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, Alford said.

"If we do not realize that the wolf is at the door and that we've got to be prepared to make sure that our houses are made of bricks, when that big bad wolf starts huffing and puffing, we could be in great danger," he said.

Alford, as part of the House Agricultural Committee, is introducing an advisory committee to help agricultural issues get through Congress, and said the farmers in his state are hurting because of rising food, fuel, and fertilizer prices.

"Natural gas is up 14.5% from when Biden took over," he said. "That is a key component in fertilizers. If you're farming, you've got to have fertilizer, right? It's one of the main ingredients. So that is pushing costs up. This is unsustainable."

Gas prices are also hurting farmers, Alford said.

"The [Ford] F-150 is a model of a truck that's made in Kansas City, just outside my district," said Alford. "It shouldn't be what it costs to fill up that truck, and unfortunately, when Biden took over, that's exactly what happened."

However, he said a House resolution being introduced by Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., will "make America great again by making us energy independent."

