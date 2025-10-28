Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Schumer 'Poured Gasoline on America'

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has "poured gasoline on America" by leading his party's refusal to reopen the federal government.

Alford told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that he fears the situation may spiral out of control.

"That is a sad reality that so many people are being held hostage by Chuck Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate."

Alford said, "My fear is this is going to reach a conflagration point very soon. I hope not."

"But Chuck Schumer has poured gasoline on America. And my fear is that someone's going to light the match."

He said he's seeing reports on social media where people are saying they'll be ready to steal what they need if the shutdown continues, and they miss food subsidies.

"People are threatening to steal groceries from people who have bought them at grocery stores … to raid grocery stores in America on Nov. 3."

Alford said Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., recently admitted this is part of the Democrat game plan to leverage more Americans to support their agenda.

Alford posted to X on Tuesday, "Halloween week & Dems blocked reopening America for the 13th time … talk about scary."

"Hardworking American families miss paychecks while Schumer plays tricks. @HouseGOP passed a clean bill — time for [the] Senate to pass it NOW! #SchumerShutdown"

The federal government entered a shutdown after the Senate failed to pass a funding measure before the Oct. 1 deadline.

Democrats refused to support the continuing resolution proposed by Republicans, arguing that it left out spending for programs they favor.

Their position centers on forcing Republicans to include funding for domestic initiatives such as healthcare subsidies, social programs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Republicans, meanwhile, accuse Democrats of using the shutdown to pressure them into approving partisan spending instead of focusing on essential government operations.

