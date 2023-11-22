Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Wolf Testimony What GOP's 'Been Waiting for'

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the House is set to hear testimony that "definitely will be" a turning point for the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Recently, the House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware who worked as part of the team investigating Hunter Biden.

Alford told "Newsline" that Wolf's testimony "definitely will be" a pivotal part of the House impeachment inquiry.

"We've been waiting for this testimony," he added.

"Now we're going to see just what level Lesley Wolfe has been involved in this and really obfuscating and throwing up roadblocks to the investigation of the Biden 'crime family.'"

The House Oversight Committee earlier this month issued subpoenas for the president's son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden as part of its investigation into the Biden family's financial dealings.

Alford questioned why Hunter Biden is set to meet with investigators in a closed-door meeting, saying, "I don't really know why he's going to be behind closed doors" when "there have been other witnesses who have taken the same path and then later they [were] brought before the full committee for [an] open public hearing where everyone can hear and see what's happening."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com