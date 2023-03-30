×
Tags: Mark alford | alvin bragg | hack | donald trump

Rep. Alford to Newsmax: I Don't Believe Anything From 'Hack' DA Bragg

By    |   Thursday, 30 March 2023 01:39 PM EDT

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., ripped into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him a "hack" and said he doesn't believe anything he's doing in connection with the grand jury's investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Alford made his comments during a Thursday interview on the Newsmax show, "National Report."

"I don't believe anything this hack DA is doing to try to keep [former] President Trump out of the Oval Office once again. This hack DA, funded by George Soros, has done everything he can … you mean to tell me that he would be persecuting a former president like this if he were not running for office again? There's no way.

"This hack DA is going to do everything he can — look at parking tickets, even look if he ripped a tag off a mattress — to disqualify [Trump] constitutionally from getting into the Oval Office again.

"That's not going to happen."

Alford said Bragg and others are nervous about Trump's prospects. "Look, I'm not a legal expert, but from what I know, an indictment does not make you unqualified to run — a conviction would. And so, they're going to do everything they can on every front to try to try to keep this president from running.

"He'd ahead in the polls. Look at the recent polls that are out. And he's got great numbers over [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis now. DeSantis is either stagnant or dropping, and Trump is rising.

"The American people have had it with this administration. They know that if President Trump had been in office, still, we would not have this war that we have in Ukraine, we would not have China breathing down the neck of Taiwan. We would not be in this economic malaise that we're in. It's got to end."

Regarding budget negotiations, he said: "President [Joe] Biden has said on three separate occasions that he's going to sit down and negotiate with our leader, our speaker, Kevin McCarthy. He has failed to do so.

"We need to have a balanced budget. This president now is playing chicken with the American people. And he is about to cluck up our economy worse than he already has."

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., ripped into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him a "hack" and said he doesn't believe anything he's doing in connection with the grand jury's investigation of former President Donald Trump.
Thursday, 30 March 2023 01:39 PM
