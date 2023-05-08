×
Tags: mark alford | alejandro mayorkas | border

Rep. Mark Alford to Newsmax: 'Mayorkas Is a Liar'

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 06:27 PM EDT

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "is a liar."

Mayorkas said in an interview on Fox News that the Biden administration has been planning for the end of Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions for over a year and a half, noting that "It's going to take our plan a while to really take hold for people to understand that they can access lawful, safe, orderly pathways before they reach the border.”

Alford said on “John Bachman Now” that Mayorkas “is a liar,” adding, “this administration has done nothing, even before Joe Biden lifted his hand to swear to uphold the Constitution he welcomed … millions of illegal aliens into our sovereign nation. He let them in, more than six million, and now they've been trying to tell us the border’s secure.”

The Missouri Republican continued: “It’s not open. That is a lie. I've seen it firsthand. It's now going to get even worse. So what do we do about it? We've got to reinstitute 'Remain in Mexico.' If someone's coming up because they're being oppressed in Venezuela [or] Honduras, that may be a legitimate asylum claim. But remain in Mexico until it works its way through the judicial system and then come into our country legally.”

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas "is a liar."
mark alford, alejandro mayorkas, border
Monday, 08 May 2023 06:27 PM
