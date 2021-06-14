Rep. Taylor Greene Apologizes for Making Holocaust Comparison

One of the most controversial members of Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., apologized Monday for her past remarks comparing House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

"One of the best lessons that my father always taught me was, when you make a mistake, you should own it," Greene told reporters in a broadcast on Facebook live after a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. "And I have made a mistake and it's really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it.

"There are words that I have said, remarks that I have made that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize," she added.

Greene's comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust drew rebukes from Democrats and Republicans throughout Congress.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany, and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about," Greene said of House mask mandates, according to reports.

Greene was compelled to visit the museum to reflect on the horrors of Nazi Germany and deliver her heartfelt apology.

"The Holocaust is – there's nothing comparable to it," she said, adding, "the horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don't even believe happened, and some people deny. But there's no comparison to the Holocaust."

Greene noted the attacks on Jewish people through the country amid the violence in the Middle East between the Hamas terror group and Israel.

"We have seen Jewish Americans attacked in our city streets; we've seen it on video; we've seen the reports; and these are things that should never happen to any American for their religion or their identity," Greene said. "This is such a wonderful country, and hate should never exist between us.

"Anti-Semitism is true hate, and I saw that today at the Holocaust museum," she added to conclude a 4-minute apology. "And I think it's something we should all remember and never forget."