Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: DC Warden's Biased Tweets Exposed

After a visit to the D.C. jail, which is accused of abusing defendants being held before trial in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has brought to light the deputy warden's tweets to have held anti-Trump bias, anti-Bible rhetoric, and called for the extinction of white people.

''There's people who are being tortured and abused in the D.C. jail and other jails across the country, simply because they're Trump supporters and they're not BLM and antifa rioters,'' Greene told Monday's ''Greg Kelly Reports'' on Newsmax, calling for the firing of Kathleen Landerkin, the D.C. jail's deputy warden, for statements on her Twitter account. The account has since been deleted.

''It's absolutely 100% her political views is the reason why they're being abused, and she's not just any guard, Greg,'' Greene continued to host Greg Kelly. ''She is actually the deputy warden of the D.C. jail. She oversees everything that these people go through in the jail.

''She oversees their conditions, their treatment, where they're housed in the jail, and everything that happens to them.

''Any of the complaints they make, Kathleen Landerkin, their deputy warden would be fielding their complaints.''

Greene's first interaction with Landerkin came in her November visit to the Jan. 6 defendants, along with Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.

''She said that we were trespassers, members of Congress were trespassers,'' Greene said, using the same term the Jan. 6 prisoners are accused of on Jan. 6. ''So this woman and her dangerous beliefs on Trump supporters is causing so many problems for these pre-trial Jan. 6 defendants.''

Among the tweets saved by Greene and her staff, Landerkin allegedly tweeted Nov. 24, 2019: ''F*** everyone who supports Trump.''

''That's not her only tweet,'' Greene continued. ''We did a deep dive into her Twitter account, which she has now canceled, and her views are deeply disturbing. She not only hates Trump and his supporters, but she also doesn't believe in a border wall; yet, she held these Jan. 6 defendants in complete solitary confinement for months and months.

''She not only hates Trump, but she also doesn't like white people and wants them to be extinct. She said that in one of her tweets.

''She also doesn't like Bible verses on her Twitter timeline and many other disturbing things. So we saved all of her tweets and we'll be going after Kathleen Landerkin. She needs to be fired. Her political bias is dangerous for pretrial defendants who are housed in the D.C. jail.''

Greene did acknowledge those that being jailed have been accused of committing crimes, but they remain a part of the U.S. justice system, which considers the accused innocent until proven guilty.

''You know in America we have due process and we have a right to be presumed innocent until we're proven guilty, and I believe in those rights,'' Greene said. ''I believe in our justice system and I know most Americans do. We never want to lose that in our country.''

Greene even suggested that President Joe Biden needs to be held accountable for the political ''persecution'' of Jan. 6 pretrial defendants, and the ''torturing'' done under Landerkin.

''We need all Americans to come together on this one and to stop this political witch hunt and stop this authoritarian, out-of-control government Biden regime from just torturing their political enemies and using them as, basically, examples of how they're going to treat Trump supporters going forward,'' Greene said.

Greene urged viewers to contact their representatives and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to address the speech and politically charged tweets by the D.C. jail's deputy warden.

''Tell them how outraged you are that antifa, BLM rioters who attacked American cities for months on end — over 90% of them were let off their charges — yet people that rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are being treated unbelievably, like political prisoners for the crimes that they've committed,'' Greene concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here