Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Twitter Has 'No Authority' Over Government

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, days after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account, insisted on Newsmax Wednesday that she's grateful that her colleagues are standing up in her defense, but "it's actually the defense of free speech that we need to be fighting for."

"Who appointed Twitter to be the judge of what is information and misinformation?" the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I'm elected to serve and represent over 700,000 people in my district. Twitter was not elected and Twitter has no authority over the government."

Greene was banned after posting tweets deemed to be misinformation concerning the COVID vaccines, but she said Wednesday the information she shared was from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-managed Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

"The real issue everyone needs to be asking is why hasn't the Biden administration led an investigation into this massive amount of deaths that people are reporting on VAERS?" Greene said.



"That is what I was tweeting about, as well as other easily verifiable facts in this big long thread that I tweeted, that apparently Twitter is saying that they permanently banned me for."

But, she continued, if the government and President Joe Biden are going to mandate vaccines, "then why aren't they researching reported deaths?"

Greene also demanded to know why the VAERS data would be considered "misinformation."

The congresswoman also insisted that she and former President Donald Trump "are the only two elected Republicans to be kicked off of Twitter," but they remain "two of the most popular Republicans in the country."

Several other Republicans have been suspended on social media, but have not faced permanent suspensions, according to Ballotpedia.

"My polling is amazing, and I'm so grateful for all the support of the people in my district, but also across the country," said Greene. "It's perhaps the establishment or those that sit on the board at Twitter and maybe some of the Republicans and Democrats that they donate to those are the ones that need to pay attention and care more about what the American people think and feel and what they want out of the people that they elect to serve in government."

Greene said the first place she went to after the Twitter ban was to rival site Gettr, which she described as a "great public social media platform as well where truth is not censored."

She said she's asking the entire Republican conference and party members nationwide to leave Twitter.

"Why give them the power to continue to censor our voices and to basically keep duct tape over our mouths when they don't like our political speech?" she said. "I love the alternatives. I think that's the best way that we can solve problems and I'm grateful to the people that create these other platforms."

Greene, meanwhile, has been fined almost $90,000 for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, and she said she'll keep refusing the mandate.

"I think it's obvious that the high amount of cases and how COVID has continued in very shutdown areas (show) that masking doesn't work," she said. "There are studies that show that as well as vaccinated people continuing to catch COVID, and that's greatly concerning to me."

Instead, she said she's a "big believer in life-saving treatments" and would rather see that be the path to follow rather than the use of mask and vaccine mandates.

"I'm very much against masks, especially for children," she said. "I think that it's awful to mask children when they virtually have no threat from COVID … so, I take the fines on the House floor. I'm up to almost $90,000 in fines on the House floor because I believe as a representative, in order to represent the people, I have to be willing to do it myself."

