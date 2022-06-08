Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Schumer at Fault for Kavanaugh Threat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wednesday on Newsmax accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of sounding the "dog whistle" that led to an armed man showing up in the early morning hours outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home.

"The left always gives a dog whistle of violence, and Chuck Schumer is on record on video, calling for violence, basically a dog whistle for them to come after Justices Kavanaugh and [Neil] Gorsuch," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "He named them by name, and he said they won't even know what hit them. Was he talking about a bullet? Was he talking about a knife? What kind of attack?"

In March, Schumer, D-N.Y., was criticized after standing outside the Supreme Court, surrounded by abortion rights supporters, and commenting that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh "have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions," reports The Washington Post.

The comments came while the justices were deliberating a crucial Louisiana abortion case, and before the Roe v. Wade leak indicating that the court would overturn the landmark 1973 decision. Schumer has denied making a call for violence with his comments, with a spokesman saying he meant Republicans would pay a political price" for an anti-abortion decision, but Greene on Newsmax disagreed.

"Clearly he was talking about something and some of their foot soldiers took their orders, and this man was found at Kavanaugh's house ready to kill him," Greene insisted.

She also said that there has been no effort to go after the person who leaked the Roe v. Wade draft decision, which has left the conservative-leaning justices' lives in danger. Further, protests have been allowed to be held at the justices' homes, and that should have been stopped, Greene commented.

"There should have been a bigger effort by the Department of Justice to stop these protests, and thankfully, this man was arrested before he did the unthinkable," said Greene. "Democrat leaders like Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, and others, we don't see an effort for them to protect anyone but themselves."

Greene also lambasted Democrats for their decision to call victims and families from the Uvalde school shootings to Washington, D.C. to testify in the gun control legislation hearings on Capitol Hill, including one little girl who covered herself in blood to survive.

"It's shameful to pull these families, especially an 11-year-old girl who laid there in the blood of her classmates after they had been murdered, just trying to be quiet and protect her own life," she said. "These families are in mourning. They should be left alone not used as political props and some sort of stunt to force and persuade other members of Congress to vote for gun control in America. We don't have a gun problem in America, we have a sin problem…our children are our future. And so we should do everything we can to keep them safe at school and never, ever allow anything to happen to them or any parent to have to fear what may happen."

