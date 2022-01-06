Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Keep Lying About Jan. 6

It was "offensive" to hear President Joe Biden, during his remarks about the events of last Jan. 6 at the Capitol, talking about "going into hope and light" at a time when Americans are "living in a time of darkness," while he and Democrats keep lying about that day, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Newsmax Thursday.

"People are being fired from their jobs and [aren't] able to provide for their families because of vaccine mandates," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "This continued lying going on that Jan. 6 was a planned insurrection, that is just going to be told over and over again, going through 2022. It's just absolutely ridiculous."

Republicans, she added, must "go on offense."

"We need to take the Jan. 6 committee and force them to face the truth that there's real questions that do need to be asked about," said Greene, including about why precautions weren't taken when there were "going to be possible problems on Jan. 6 at the Capitol."

She also said she wants to ask why members of Congress don't care about the riots that took place in 2020.

"Why is it all about Congress and never about the American people?" she said.

Greene also criticized Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for referring to the Jan. 6 incidents as a "violent terrorist attack" while speaking during a Senate Rules Committee hearing with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger.

"Shame on Ted Cruz," Greene said. "He's an attorney. He has no right to call this a terrorist attack. No one has been charged with terrorism. No one's been charged with insurrection.

"They've been charged with misdemeanors, and there have been a few charged with other higher crimes … this is what Republican voters are tired of. They're tired of Republicans up here in the Beltway, in the D.C. circle, using language that places them to the left and constantly angers Republican voters. That was wrong of Ted Cruz. Shame on him. No one was charged with terrorism."

Greene also spoke out about her recent ban from Twitter, after the social media giant accused her of posting false information about COVID-19 vaccines.

"You see the people at Twitter and you know some people on the board, they donate to two different types of politicians, and I'm not one of them," she said. "My political speech is not the speech they want, and this is why they're the big fact-checkers.

"They appointed themselves to be in charge of information and misinformation. Twitter has big problems ahead. I see it as an attack on our government when they are literally trying to remove people that were elected by American taxpayers, elected by American citizens to represent them.

"I represent over 700,000 people in my district, their voices and their views. The things that they want out of governance should be heard and Twitter silenced them by removing me off of their platform. That's a dangerous attack by a private company."

Greene also spoke out against the call for voter reform legislation, accusing Democrats of "changing our laws and taking our elections, and completely destroying election integrity."

The congresswoman further insisted that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell" of winning reelection against Rep. Jody Hice, and slammed him for his promise to investigate the 2020 election.

"For him to come out and all of a sudden decide that elections matter, and that he wants to investigate what happened in 2020, is very laughable to all of us in Georgia," said Greene. "Now all of a sudden, he cares because his name is on the ballot, so it's not going to work out very well for him."

