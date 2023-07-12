Rep. Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Wray, Garland Need to Be 'Fired'

While discussing FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Newsmax that she has formally introduced articles of impeachment for Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland because, as a business owner, she believes in "firing people."

In August 2022, Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Garland. Most recently, in May, she filed articles of impeachment against Wray.

Greene told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that all across the country, people tell her "they do not trust the FBI. They do not trust the Department of Justice."

"But," she noted, "that's why we have tools in Congress. We have the Holman rule, where we can completely zero out their salaries, and we also have the powerful tool of impeachment. This is something I've talked about, and I've introduced articles of impeachment on Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland because I'm a business owner, Eric, and I believe in firing people."

Regarding Wray's hearing, Greene said: "I think that this is exactly what Congress needed to see today, is the arrogance of Christopher Wray, and his flat-out refusal to do the job fairly and how hard he works to protect and cover up the crimes of his boss, Joe Biden."

"But that spreads across the board, not only to Christopher Wray. It spreads to Merrick Garland, it spreads to [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas, it goes all across the Biden administration," she continued. "This is an administration that believes in weaponizing the government against their political opponents. Not just their political opponent, Donald Trump, but the American people as well.

"This is a dangerous time that we live in, but I want people at home to understand that there's a lot of us here that are working very hard to bring accountability to this administration."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!