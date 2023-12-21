Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Make Dems Play By Their Own Ballot Rules

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats should be careful what they wish for when trying to deny former President Donald Trump a spot on the Republican primary ballot in Colorado and other states.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Trump was ineligible for the state's 2024 GOP primary ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies from office those who engage in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it. The court determined Trump participated in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, even though he has never been charged with such a crime.

Democrat California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has called for Democrat Secretary of State Shirley Weber to explore legal options to remove Trump from the state's GOP primary ballot. Similar efforts in Minnesota and New Hampshire were unsuccessful, and a decision is pending in the Michigan Supreme Court.

Greene told "Eric Bolling The Balance" she's a big believer in making Democrats play by the rules that they set.

"Let's be honest," Greene said. "If the Democrats want to start making these rules, well guess what? We can use the same exact rules. For example, we could take Joe Biden off the ballot in red states and other states because he is committing treason with his border policies, and the invasion has gotten so bad at the southern border.

"We could also take his name off the ballot because of the impeachment inquiry that we've been doing on the Oversight Committee, and we produced evidence that Joe Biden has definitely participated in [son] Hunter Biden's business deals with foreign countries and sold his power for political favors, and he's received the financial benefit from that because we have the checks."

