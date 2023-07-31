Greene to Newsmax: Archer Advances Shot at Impeachment

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday night that closed-door congressional testimony by Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, might be what brings more members of the House on board in voting for an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

Before Monday, some House Republicans, such as Ken Buck of Colorado, were wary about voting for an impeachment inquiry into Biden. Republicans have a narrow 10-seat majority in the House and can only afford four defections – provided all Democrats vote no – to pass such an inquiry.

"I think after today, this had to move the needle and finding out in fact, that Joe Biden lied," Greene told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "You remember Richard Nixon was proven that he lied, and that's when Congress started to move toward impeachment before he resigned. President Bill Clinton, it was proven that he lied, and that's when Congress started moving toward impeachment.

"So today, I think was a huge revelation that should push any Republican member that isn't there yet."

Archer, who co-founded the now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners with Hunter Biden before he and Hunter sat on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings Ltd., testified under other in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, on which Greene serves.

Archer is facing a prison sentence of one year and a day for his involvement in a $60 million fraud scheme involving a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients.

Greene said Archer told the committee that Hunter Biden got his father, who was vice president at the time, to talk on the phone or meet in person more than 20 times with Hunter's business partners overseas, countering Joe Biden's claims he has had nothing to do or no knowledge of his son's business dealings. She said Archer referred to Joe Biden as "the brand."

"I am very glad that he came in today and told the truth," Greene said, "and that is the fact that Joe Biden has lied to the American people, and that, in fact, was very much involved in Hunter Biden's business deals and business meetings and Joe Biden, in fact, is the brand that they were selling.

"Hunter and Devon Archer would put Joe Biden, 'the brand,' on the phone because they had something to sell, and that was the vice presidency of the United States."

