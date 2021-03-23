Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: Effort to Expel Me 'Will Fail'

A defiant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV vowed to keep fighting back against efforts to censor and silence her, including a resolution by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., to expel her from the House.

This will only make her base stronger, she vowed to Tuesday's "National Report."

"It would be very foolish for anyone in Congress to expel me when I have done absolutely nothing wrong," Greene said.

"And if Democrats and Republicans join together to have me expelled for doing nothing wrong, for a few comments on social media, then this is a real precedent that the American people will not stand for, and my district would just reelect me and send me back, so their effort will fail."

Gomez is leading the latest effort to restrict Taylor Greene's congressional influence after she was sidelined from sitting as a GOP member on House committees earlier this year, her first in Congress.

Gomez wrote in a statement:

"As if it weren't enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama. Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body."

"The Democrats are just in an outrage constantly over a few things the media has decided to put out a character out of me that they want the public to believe," Taylor Greene told host Emma Rechenberg. "You see, they didn't put out the full story about me. They just took a few little things to try to smear me and to try to turn me into someone I'm not."

Taylor Greene added she has no intention of backing down from this latest cancel culture push, which included a 12-hour suspension on Twitter that she said coincided with this latest effort.

"Jimmy Gomez and the Democrats are just carrying on with the same old, same old," Greene said.

"This is just more of the same from the Democrats, and they don't like me because I refuse to back down and I continue to call them out on their hypocrisy."

