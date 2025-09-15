Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Time to Move On From Left

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that it is time for Republicans to move on from the left in the aftermath of conservative leader Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Greene joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" hours after her post on X in which she again floated the idea of a national separation between red and blue states. "I want a peaceful national divorce" from Democrats, she wrote.

"I think that we could go item by item and every single issue, but we couldn't be further apart from the left," Greene told host Rob Schmitt. "And after Charlie Kirk was martyred — and I say martyred because I believe that's what happened to him — I don't think there's anywhere to go from here. And I don't know what that looks like, and I don't know how to do it. But millions of people celebrated Charlie Kirk" being assassinated.

Greene also referenced the July 2024 shooting of President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

"We saw this happen after they celebrated President Trump being shot back in July when he was a candidate for president," Greene said. "As a matter of fact, they were angry that the assassin's bullet did not kill him that day. And I don't know how to go forward from here."

The Georgia congresswoman has previously used the phrase "peaceful national divorce" to describe a political and cultural separation between conservative and liberal states. In February 2023, she advocated for the "need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com