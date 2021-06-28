Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Barr, Others Fear What Audits Show on 2020

Former Attorney General William Barr and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are speaking out about the 2020 election because they're concerned that "real election fraud" is going to be shown through audits that are taking place, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Newsmax Monday.

"When that comes out, and the truth has shown that perhaps election fraud did happen, and President (Donald) Trump really won. then we're going to see people that should have acted like William Barr, like our secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and many others, we're going to see them with mud on their faces," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's John Bachman.

"I think they're trying to get ahead of the game. They're playing politics just in case they're the ones that are shown to be wrong."

Barr is currently in the news after Trump called him a "disappointment in every sense of the word" in response to a new book by ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl, in which the former attorney general called claims of election fraud in the 2020 race "bulls*it."

The foundation for the audits, Greene said Monday, is that there are "over 2,000 people that signed affidavits at risk of perjuring themselves in court if they're found to be lying, and they were saying all along that there was real election fraud. They witnessed it, and we never got to hear from these people in courts. We never got to hear their testimony. We never got to see their evidence, and that's what's actually starting to occur."

It's important to listen to those people, said Greene, and it's a "good thing that we're seeing some progress" with the audits.

"It's good just to see the truth come out," she said. "That way we can move past the 2020 election and we need to protect our new election integrity law in Georgia. That's very, very important to us. And the Department of Justice needs to stay out of it."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forming a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol, and even though Greene said she thinks it's "nothing but another witch hunt" she wants House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to put her on the committee.

"I'm very upset about Jan. 6," said Greene. "I didn't like what happened at the Capitol, but I would like to be on that new committee to make sure it's not a witch hunt against Trump supporters and that we can actually find out real answers like releasing over 14,000 hours of video."

Greene said Americans should know why the National Guard wasn't placed at the Capitol before Jan. 6, "like President Trump asked," and "we want to know who killed Ashley Babbitt. Her family has a right to know because it's not just right to keep that hidden."

And she added, if Pelosi is serious about working with Republicans, then McCarthy should add her to the committee

"I have time on my hands, right?" she said. "I don't have any committee assignments, so I think it's the perfect thing to happen."

Greene also talked about cancel culture, including Toyota, who has been criticized for donating money to Republicans like herself who would not vote to certify President Joe Biden's election.

"Toyota's set an example for us, the rest of the businesses, that are playing into the woke corporate communism," said Greene. "It's absolutely wrong to see all of these large corporations folding into basically what the Democrats want, and that's kissing the ring."