Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax TV: Protect America First Act Stops Immigation

Legislation introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week would halt immigration for four years — essentially during the entire current presidential term — along with other anti-illegal immigration measures, the freshman congresswoman said Monday during an appearance on Newsmax TV.

The Protect America First Act has been assigned to nine different committees, Taylor Greene said on "Greg Kelly Reports" because it is "such comprehensive border security."

"The greatest thing about America is this country is the place everyone wants to be," Taylor Greene told host Greg Kelly. "And (President) Joe Biden has ripped our borders open and invited over 100 different countries to come here, and that's exactly what they're finding. He's taken away all of (former President Donald ) Trump's strong border security executive orders and now we even have terrorists possibly coming into our country."

The bill would continue building the southern border wall and name it after Trump, defund sanctuary cities, among other issues including, according to Taylor Greene's website:

Enact a four-year moratorium on immigration and accelerate the time between apprehension and deportation.

Ensure the safe return of unaccompanied alien children, reduces human trafficking, increases deportation for criminal aliens, and ends chain migration.

Expedite removal of illegal aliens from three months to 30 days.

Support local law Enforcement in their execution of immigration policy

Empower ICE to detain and deport violent criminal aliens

Revive Trump’s Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy

Rescind Biden’s immigration executive orders

Revoke Deferred Action on Child Aliens (DACA) and Deferred Action on Parental Accountability (DAPA)

Remove funding for Central and South American Countries whose citizens violate the Act by migrating here illegally.

"We have got to put a halt to everything happening to our country," Taylor Greene said. "You see, the Democrats are radically changing America, and they're doing that right now on our southern border. There's so many people coming across they can't even keep up with it. Look at all these thousands of children. They're actually overcrowding."

Children are currently in detention centers or "cages" as Democrats described them during the Trump administration, she said.

"And now they're going to be housing 3,000 teenagers at the Dallas Convention Center. This is too much so, yes, we need to halt everything going on, and four years is a good amount of time to fix it all."

Biden wants to give illegal immigrants the same benefits Americans are supposed to have, but that many have lost during COVID, she said, because businesses and schools have been closed.

"COVID is apparently the political tool to stop all of America, but yet if you're an illegal alien coming into America, you're welcome in with open arms and given every opportunity."