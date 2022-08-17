×
Tags: mario diaz-balart | newsmax tv | fbi | donald trump

Rep. Diaz-Balart to Newsmax: FBI Leaks Could Be 'Fake Reporting'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 17 August 2022 02:54 PM EDT

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's not convinced the reported leaks from the FBI about the raid on Mar-a-Lago are "real leaks," saying it could be "fake reporting."

Diaz-Balart said in an interview on "National Report" that "the question is, Why is the Department of Justice so reluctant to release [the affidavit]?"

He also said, "We should all be concerned about these so-called leaks that we're seeing in different news outlets across the country. Are there real leaks? Is the FBI actually leaking selected information to try to create a narrative or is this fake reporting? Either way, I think we should all be very, very concerned."

According to Diaz-Balart, "What we do know is that they took weeks and maybe longer to make the decision whether they were going to do this or not.

"If this was so urgent, why did it take weeks? And if it took weeks, it obviously wasn't this urgent. So, there are a lot of we don't know about what we don't know.

"But so far, what we're seeing does not smell good, and particularly when this is coming from a lot of the same individuals that for years were trying to tie [former President Donald] Trump to the fake Russia collusion scheme, etcetera.

"So, this is not smelling good at all, and the longer it stays out and the more we seem to know about it, the worse it smells for the Department of Justice."

Newsmax-Tv
