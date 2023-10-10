×
Tags: mario diaz-balart | israel | hamas | war

Rep. Diaz-Balart to Newsmax: Israel Must 'Wipe Out' Hamas

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 11:59 AM EDT

There is only one solution for the war in Israel, and that's for Israel to "wipe out" Hamas and for the United States to stand behind them, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said Tuesday on Newsmax.

"We know that Hamas uses human shields, children, mosques, hospitals to hide behind, but Israel has to wipe out Hamas and we have to stand with Israel, no matter what it has to do," the Florida Republican said on "National Report," acknowledging that the images that will be coming from the war will mean Israel will face a great deal of criticism.

"But I will tell you I am going to be with Israel no matter what it has to do defend itself and wipe out this terrorist group," Diaz-Balart said. "It's going to be ugly, but it has to be done."

The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group has been ordered to sail to the eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, but the congressman said there is a "lot more" the United States must do.

"Is it going to at least change its posture of appeasement of concessions to Iran?" he said. "Iran has American blood on its hand, the mullahs in Iran.

Diaz-Balart added he wants to know "what the heck" President Joe Biden is going to do as well.

"Is he going to continue to give concessions, unilateral concessions [to Iran]?" he said. "We hear a lot, rightfully so, about the $6 billion, the last tranche of money the administration wants to give the mullahs, the terrorists in Iran, but it's given almost $70 billion in additional funding that Iran has received because of the unilateral concessions that the Biden administration has given to Iran."

He added that he wants to know what Biden will do to hold Iran accountable for "it's murdering of innocent Israelis and its continuous murdering of Americans."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 




