×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mariannettemiller | meeks | newsmaxtv | fentanyl

Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: SOTU Failed to Address Fentanyl

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Friday, 17 February 2023 04:03 PM EST

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Friday that she was disappointed President Joe Biden didn't outline a "robust policy" for dealing with the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

"One of the most disappointing things about the State of the Union address was that there was no policy, or robust policy, for what is called an epidemic," said Miller-Meeks, who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, in an appearance on "John Bachman Now."

"This has been called an epidemic, not by conservatives or Republicans, but by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], by The Washington Post, by the Council on Foreign Relations," she continued. "So we know in ... 2020 that there were 91,799 deaths [from] drug overdoses, 53,000 of those related to fentanyl. In 2021, there were 106,000 to 107,000, depending on the source you read, drug overdose deaths, 70,000 of which were related to fentanyl.

"This is the No. 1 killer now of those individuals between 18 and 45 years of age."

Miller-Meeks added, "The majority of this is coming across our southern border" from cartels who "use illegal immigrants and human smuggling ... to distract and to occupy the Border Patrol agents and then bring drugs across through another part of the border."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Friday that she was disappointed President Joe Biden didn't outline a "robust policy" for dealing with the ongoing fentanyl crisis.
mariannettemiller, meeks, newsmaxtv, fentanyl
210
2023-03-17
Friday, 17 February 2023 04:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved